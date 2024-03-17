Los Lagos
Appetizers
- Homemade Queso Dip$5.99
- Homemade Guacamole$5.99
- Fajita Nachos$13.99
Tortilla chips with chicken or steak, smothered in our cheese sauce, topped with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers
- Loaded Nachos Chicken$12.99
Beans, lettuce, queso dip, tomatoes, and guacamole
- Loaded Nachos Beef$12.99
Beans, lettuce, queso dip, tomatoes, and guacamole
- Nachos with Beef$10.99
- Nachos with Chicken$10.99
- Nachos and Beans Topped with Queso Dip$9.25
- Pulled Pork Nachos$11.99
Pulled pork and cheese
- Bacon Wrapped Stuffed Jalapeños$11.95
Jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese, wrapped in a slice of apple smoked bacon, topped with balsamic glaze
- Carne Azada Fries$14.25
Fries, carne azada, queso dip, pico, sour cream, and guacamole
- Lagos Fries$12.99
Crispy french fries topped with seasoned ground beef, onions, pickles, and cheddar or Jack cheese
- Mini Chimis$10.99
3 crispy flour tortillas with chicken. Served with pico de gallo and chipotle sauce
- Chicken Taquitos$9.99
8 hand-rolled tacos served with queso
- Choriqueso$7.50
Chorizo and cheese sauce
- Bean Dip$6.25
- Mexican Street Corn Bowl with chips$7.99
- Mexican Street Corn Bowl$5.99
- Pico De Gallo$4.25
- Wings$14.99
- Nachos supreme$25.99
Lunch
- L1- Enchilada with Chile Relleno and Rice$10.99
- L2- Chicken Quesadilla with Beef Enchilada and Rice$10.99
- L3- Beef Burrito with Rice$10.99
- L4- Pulled Pork Tostada$10.95
Flat corn tortilla with pork, beans, rice, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, and shredded cheese
- L5- Lunch Fajitas$12.99
Your choice of chicken or steak cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with guacamole salad, beans, sour cream, and tortillas
- L6- Huevos Con Chorizo$11.50
Two scrambled eggs mixed with Mexican chorizo served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- L7 -Huevos Rancheros$10.99
Two eggs over easy topped with ranchero sauce served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- L8- Open-Faced Hangover Burrito$10.25
Grilled chicken burrito with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with an over-easy egg on top
- L9- Fajita Salad$14.95
Your choice of grilled steak or chicken sautéed with onions, bell peppers, sour cream, and tomatoes
- L10- Chicken Tamale served with rice and beans$10.99
With rice and beans
- L11 -Chimichanga$9.99
(1) chimichanga Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with beans
- Lunch shrimp fajitas$15.50
Sides
- Beans$2.99
- Rice$2.99
- Enchiladas$3.49
- Quesadillas$4.25
- Burritos$4.25
- Tacos$3.50
- Tacos locos$4.25
- (2) Grilled tacos locos$10.99
- Mole Sauce$2.50
- Salsa Ranchera$2.50
- Chile Relleno$4.99
- Salsa Diabla$2.50
- salsa Burrito$2.50
- Salsa Tomatillo$2.50
- salsa Enchilada$2.50
- Chiplotle sauce$2.50
- Chips & Salsa$3.99
- Chips Only$2.50
- Salsa Hot$1.50
- Salsa Mild$1.50
- Sour cream$1.50
- lettuce$1.25
- Bell Peppers$1.50
- Tomatoes$1.50
- onions$1.25
- Cilantro$0.99
- Mushrooms$2.00
- Chiles Toreados$3.50
- Fresh Jalapeño$1.50
- Pickled Jalapeño$1.50
- Side salad$5.50
- Avocado$3.25
- Soft Chicken Tamale$3.65
- Fresh Jalepeno$1.50
- Tortillas$2.99
3 pcs
- Fries$4.99
- Macaroni$3.50
- Queso Fresco$1.50
- Shredded Cheese$1.50
- Veggies Californianos$3.25
- Salsa$7.50+
- Limes$1.50
- Chorizo$4.50
- grilled chicken$5.99
- Shrimp$6.00
- grilled steak$5.99
- Dressings$0.99
- Corn$1.50
- taquitos(2)$3.50
- spinach quesadilla$4.25
- mushroom quesadilla$4.25
Dinner
Beef
- Carne Asada$19.99
Thinly sliced steak over grilled onion served with rice, beans, 1 Jalapeño, and tortillas
- Cheese Steak Quesadilla$16.49
Steak quesadilla covered in our homemade cheese sauce. Served with rice and guacamole salad
- Lagos Signature Burger$16.95
Black Angus burger with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with bacon onion jam, mayo, onions, and fries
- Steak Poblano$28.99
Ribeye steak served with Chile relleno. Comes with beans, rice, pico de gallo, and tortillas
- The Lagos Strip$24.99
Strip steak served with California vegetables, rice guacamole salad, and tortillas
Chicken
- Chicken Mole$15.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with mole. Side of rice, lettuce, queso fresco, avocado, and tortillas
- Chile Relleno with Chicken$15.99
Chile relleno with chicken mixed with chipotle sauce, rice, guacamole salad, and tortillas
- Choripollo$17.49
Grilled chicken breast topped with choriqueso served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Enchiladas Suizas$14.99
4 chicken enchiladas with green sauce, lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, and sweet corn on top
- Los Lagos Flautas$12.99
Hand-rolled chicken taquitos topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and sour cream
- Pollo Ala Champiñon$17.49
Grilled chicken breast topped with a creamy mushroom chipotle sauce, served with rice, guacamole salad, and tortillas
- Pollo Asado$14.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onions. Served with rice and pico de gallo. Served with tortillas
- Pollo Norteño$23.99
Grilled chicken breast and shrimp topped with onions, pineapple, cherries, and cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, pico, and tortillas
- El Popeye$16.49
Grilled chicken breast topped with spinach, and cheese sauce. Side of rice, lettuce, pico, and tortillas
- Tacos Dorados$13.99
4 rolled crispy flour tacos filled with chicken, topped with green sauce, lettuce, queso fresco, and sour cream
- Tlayuda Mexican pizza$18.99
Fried 12-inch corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, pico, sour cream, avocado, and shredded cheese with choice of chicken or steak
- Yolandas$15.99
3 chicken enchiladas topped with Lagos ranchero sauce. Served with rice and guacamole salad
Seafood
- Camarones a La Tampiquena$23.99
Sauteed shrimp and onions smothered in our Lagos ranchero sauce. Served with guacamole salad, rice, and tortillas
- Camarones Picantes$23.99
Shrimp served in our homemade fiery-hot sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas
- Shrimp Tacos$20.99
3 shrimp tacos topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and shredded cheese. Served with rice and a side of chipotle sauce
- shrimp fajitas$22.99
- SHRIMP BURRITO GRANDE$21.99
- shrimp chimichangas$19.00
Pork
- Carnitas$18.49
Pork tips cooked golden brown and delicately seasoned served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sliced pickle Jalapeños, and tortillas
- El Chile Verde$19.50
Pork tips topped with green salsa. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Dinner
- Burrito Grande$17.99
Your choice of chicken or steak mixed with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, rice, beans, and sour cream. Topped with cheese and burrito sauce
- Burrito Mexicano$19.99
Your choice of chicken or steak mixed with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, rice, beans, and sour cream. Topped with cheese, burrito sauce, salsa Verde, and pico de gallo
- Tacos de la Calle$16.99
Three soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of steak, chicken, al pastor (with pineapple), or carnitas topped with cilantro, onions, and avocado. Served with a side of tomatillo sauce, rice, and beans
- Fajitas$18.99
Your choice of chicken or steak cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with guacamole salad, sour cream, beans, and tortillas
- Lagos Taco Salad$13.99
Crispy flour shell with your choice of chicken or ground beef, topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, beans, guacamole, and shredded cheese
- Chimichangas$16.00
Your choice of 2 burritos: (fried or soft), (chicken or beef) topped with cheese sauce, burrito sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, and shredded cheese. Served with beans
- Enchiladas La Bandera$15.00
3 enchiladas (chicken, ground beef, and cheese) topped with green sauce, red sauce, and cheese. Served with rice and guacamole salad
- Lagos Fajita Quesadilla$17.99
Choice of grilled chicken or steak with bell peppers, and onions, served with rice, guacamole, tomatoes, and sour cream
- Mixed Enchiladas$13.49
4 enchiladas (chicken, beef, cheese, and beans) topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, sour cream, tomato, and shredded cheese
- Texas Fajitas$25.99
Chicken, steak, and shrimp cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with guacamole salad, sour cream, beans, and tortillas
- El Chile Relleno$14.95
Poblano pepper filled with cheese, wrapped in egg batter, and topped with ranchero sauce. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, rice, and beans
- Carne Asada$19.99
Thinly sliced steak over grilled onion served with rice, beans, 1 Jalapeño, and tortillas
- Cheese Steak Quesadilla$16.49
Steak quesadilla covered in our homemade cheese sauce. Served with rice and guacamole salad
- Enchiladas Suizas$14.99
4 chicken enchiladas with green sauce, lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, and sweet corn on top
- Yolandas$15.99
3 chicken enchiladas topped with Lagos ranchero sauce. Served with rice and guacamole salad
- Los Lagos Flautas$12.99
Hand-rolled chicken taquitos topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and sour cream
- Pollo Ala Champiñon$17.49
Grilled chicken breast topped with a creamy mushroom chipotle sauce, served with rice, guacamole salad, and tortillas
- Pollo Asado$14.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onions. Served with rice and pico de gallo. Served with tortillas
- Pollo Norteño$23.99
Grilled chicken breast and shrimp topped with onions, pineapple, cherries, and cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, pico, and tortillas
- Popeye$16.49
Grilled chicken breast topped with spinach, and cheese sauce. Side of rice, lettuce, pico, and tortillas
- Chicken Mole$15.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with mole. Side of rice, lettuce, queso fresco, avocado, and tortillas
- Choripollo$17.49
Grilled chicken breast topped with choriqueso served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Tacos Dorados$13.99
4 rolled crispy flour tacos filled with chicken, topped with green sauce, lettuce, queso fresco, and sour cream
- Tlayuda/ Mexican Pizza$18.99
Fried 12-inch corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, pico, sour cream, avocado, and shredded cheese with choice of chicken or steak
- Lagos Signature Burger$16.95
Black Angus burger with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with bacon onion jam, mayo, onions, and fries
- The Lagos Strip$24.99
Strip steak served with California vegetables, rice guacamole salad, and tortillas
- Steak Poblano$28.99
Ribeye steak served with Chile relleno. Comes with beans, rice, pico de gallo, and tortillas
- Camarones Picantes$23.99
Shrimp served in our homemade fiery-hot sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas
- Shrimp Tacos$20.99
3 shrimp tacos topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and shredded cheese. Served with rice and a side of chipotle sauce
- Camarones a La Tampiquena$23.99
Sauteed shrimp and onions smothered in our Lagos ranchero sauce. Served with guacamole salad, rice, and tortillas
- Carnitas$18.49
- Chile Verde$19.50
Pork tips topped with green salsa. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Specials
- Texas Dip$14.50
- Pollo Fundido$14.99
- Arty's Special$13.50
grilled chicken,topped with rice and cheese sauce with taquitos
- Fajitas Fries$14.99
- Burrito calzoneto$29.50
- Guaca tacos Veg$12.50
- Enchilada. Rice and Beans$10.25
- Huevos Divorciados$10.99
- Burrito al Pastor$17.99
- El cielo mar y tierra$25.99
- El pollo loco$15.99